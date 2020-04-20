The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not expected to make a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars star running back, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars have had trade talks with other teams about Fournette, who gained 1,674 yards from scrimmage last season and is scheduled to make just $4.16 million in base salary this year.

But the source told Anderson on Monday morning that the Buccaneers feel there is lots of depth at running back in this year's NFL draft.

Fournette, 25, rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards and caught a team-high 76 passes last season while scoring only three touchdowns. The Jaguars have until May 4 to exercise their fifth-year option on Fournette.

Running back has emerged as a position of need for the Buccaneers, who are expected to be a contender in the NFC after their signing of Tom Brady last month.

Tampa Bay currently does not have much depth at running back beyond Ronald Jones, a second-round draft pick in 2018, and Dare Ogunbowale, a pass-catching change-of-pace back.

The Buccaneers own the 14th, 45th and 76th overall picks in this year's draft, which starts Thursday. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected that Tampa Bay will select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor at No. 45 in his most recent mock draft.