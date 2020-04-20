Check out highlights from one of the more explosive players in the upcoming draft in former Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (0:56)

Laviska Shenault Jr., one of the top wide receivers in this week's NFL draft, told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he is 100% healthy after undergoing core muscle surgery last month.

Shenault told Anderson on Monday that he was expected to need 6-8 weeks to recover from the March 3 operation, but that he was "feeling good starting the fifth week."

Dr. William Meyers, who performed the surgery on Shenault, reportedly sent a letter to all 32 NFL teams last week, telling them that he expects the former Colorado star to be fully cleared by April 25.

According to multiple reports, Meyers wrote in the letter that he "watched Laviska go through regular football drills yesterday at 5 1/2 weeks [post-op], and he looked terrific."

ESPN's Todd McShay recently ranked Shenault as the ninth-best wide receiver in this year's draft class.

Shenault is one of the most versatile players on the board, having finished his career at Colorado with 149 catches, 42 rushing attempts and 17 total touchdowns.

But Shenault battled injuries throughout his college career. He also had surgeries on his shoulder and toe after the 2018 season.