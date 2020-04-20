Colts' Super Bowl V hero Mike Curtis dies at 77

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Baltimore Colts linebacker Mike Curtis has died at the age of 77.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the announcement on social media Monday.

Curtis was born March 27, 1943, in Rockville, Maryland. He played at Duke University before being the 14th overall pick as a fullback by the Baltimore Colts in 1965.

Mike Curtis' interception late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl V helped the Colts set up a game-winning field goal to beat Dallas. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Curtis eventually moved to linebacker, where he was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro and AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 1970 with the Colts. Curtis had 21 interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns, and eight fumble recoveries while starting 105 of the 125 games he played with the Colts during his 11 years with the organization.

Curtis sealed the Colts' Super Bowl V victory over the Dallas Cowboys when he had an interception late in the fourth quarter. The interception set up the game-winning field goal for the franchise's first Super Bowl.

"Rest In Peace, Mike Curtis," Irsay tweeted. "One of the game's most legendary non-Hall-of-Famers. Ferocious on the field, a gentleman off the field."

Curtis also played for Seattle (1976) and Washington (1977-78). He finished with 25 career interceptions.