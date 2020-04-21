Chargers update uniforms, helmets with 'A+' look

Sarah Spain, Israel Gutierrez and Bill Plaschke ponder what a Hard Knocks season is going to look like with both the Rams and Chargers. (2:01)

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday became the latest team to reveal new uniforms this offseason.

The Bolts' refreshed look includes a signature powder blue, gold and white color scheme that has interchangeable pants and jerseys. The design features a simplified bolt on the jersey and pants, and numbers have been added to helmets.

The update seems to be going over well with current and former Chargers players.

"That all-white is sweet, man," Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson said. "Can't go wrong with the all-white."

Said new Chargers cornerback Chris Harris: "We have the most unique jerseys. Definitely swag with it. A+ for sure!"

the best got better. pic.twitter.com/UTXPM8yYvI — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020

The Chargers join the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in releasing uniform updates this offseason.

The Los Angeles Rams last month revealed an updated color scheme and logos and are expected to unveil new uniforms after the NFL draft.

In a produced video on Twitter that displayed their new uniforms, the Chargers took a not-so-subtle jab at the Rams and other teams that have provided detailed explanations about their updated looks.

"Taking inspiration from the subtle curvature of the bolt, we analyzed the ratios underpinning the logo in an effort to craft," a narrator in the video said, before cutting out.

"Nah, who cares," the narrator continued. "All you need to know is we took the best and made it better."

The Chargers' uniform update comes as they prepare to complete their relocation process from San Diego to Los Angeles. After playing three seasons inside a temporary home at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Chargers are scheduled to play the 2020 season at SoFi Stadium.