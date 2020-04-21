Stephen A. Smith makes a case for why Lamar Jackson is the most important player to his NFL team over Patrick Mahomes. (1:49)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed he'll receive another honor after his NFL Most Valuable Player season -- he'll grace the cover of Madden NFL 21.

On a video conference call Tuesday with Baltimore reporters, Jackson said he has spoken to EA Sports and made the surprise announcement that he'll be the new face of the video game.

"It's always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, since I first started playing Madden," Jackson said. "It's dope. I have every Madden. To me to be on the front of it, it's a dream come true."

Jackson also said he isn't worried about any curses associated with being on the cover of Madden.

"Patrick Mahomes is on the front and he won [Super Bowl] MVP," Jackson said. "I want that curse. I hope that's a curse."