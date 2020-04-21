Ryan Clark explains why defensive coordinators should be salivating over Jeff Okudah's tape and Tim Hasselbeck lays out the Lions' options with the third pick. (2:11)

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said the team's director of information technology, Steve Lancaster, will be stationed in a Winnebago in the driveway of Quinn's house for all hours of the three-day NFL draft.

Lancaster will be on hand to troubleshoot any technical issues that could arise throughout this week's draft, which is being held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lancaster will go home each night and return to the RV for the draft's resumption.‬

Representatives from every NFL team went through a dry run of the draft Monday morning with a two-round practice session. There were some early technical issues, which included a 2 ½-minute delay for the Cincinnati Bengals to make the first pick, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Earlier reports had the delay as much longer.

There also was an issue with too many people on the call not using a mute function.