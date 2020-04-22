Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he wants to return to football.

Harvin, who has not played since the 2016 season and battled numerous injuries throughout his career, told Anderson that he is "ready to return to the NFL."

"I thought I was done, but that itch came back," Harvin told Anderson on Tuesday.

Harvin, who turns 32 next month, retired for a second time in March 2017 after playing in two games the previous season with the Buffalo Bills. His agent told ESPN at the time that Harvin was "done" playing.

But Harvin told Anderson on Tuesday that he has been training with a "former Olympian," weighs 185 pounds and is ready to join "any offense that'll just let me go."

"My body is feeling good," Harvin told Anderson. "Mentally I'm better. My family is good. The timing is right."

Harvin's playing time was limited in 2016 because of migraine headaches, an issue he dealt with throughout his career. But he said he never officially filed for retirement.

"I knew I wasn't functioning right, not only physically, just all around the board," he told Anderson. "I had to get in contact with myself."

A first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2009, Harvin was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 2013, the Vikings traded him to the Seattle Seahawks, whom he helped win Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos with an 87-yard kickoff return touchdown.