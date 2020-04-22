Peyton Manning details his conversation with Joe Burrow after Burrow called him for advice ahead of the 2020 NFL draft. (2:21)

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor is all smiles with one of the biggest days in franchise history looming.

In an interview with ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday morning, Taylor said he has enjoyed getting to know former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is expected to be the Bengals' selection with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft that begins Thursday night.

"We feel very comfortable with him as a prospect," Taylor told ESPN. "We talked to a lot of guys, but certainly formed a really good relationship with Joe, and been really impressed with everything we've seen from him."

Throughout the week, Taylor has been hesitant to say anything definitely about Burrow, the recent Heisman Trophy winner who led LSU to a national championship in 2019. In an interview with local reporters on Tuesday, Taylor declined to comment when asked if Cincinnati was in contract negotiations with Burrow but said there are no issues with the situation.

The Bengals have the first overall pick for the first time since 2003, when they took former USC quarterback Carson Palmer. Cincinnati is coming off a 2-14 season in 2019 and could lean on Burrow to help lead the franchise to its first playoff victory since January 1991.

"He's as advertised," Taylor said on Wednesday morning. "All the things we heard about him, we saw from our first meeting with him and as we've gotten to know him over the last couple weeks."