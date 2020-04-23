        <
        >

          2020 NFL draft work-from-home setups with all the screens and phones

          play
          Looking back on every No. 1 pick in the NFL draft since 2000 (0:59)

          Take a look back at every top selection in the NFL draft since 2000. (0:59)

          8:01 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Just about everyone is working from home. That includes NFL teams preparing for tonight's 2020 NFL draft (8 ET on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App).

          As the coronavirus pandemic closed team facilities and the NFL draft went virtual, teams had to build draft rooms in the homes of coaches and general managers. That meant wiring phones, computers and TVs and installing draft boards.

          More: Full 2020 NFL draft order

          "It looks like I can set off a spaceship at this thing," Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay told the Rams' website about his home draft room.

          The Detroit Lions, who said they are preparing redundancies for every piece of equipment, are also bringing their IT director to general manager Bob Quinn's house. He'll be stationed in an RV outside Quinn's home.

          More: Draft guides for all 32 teams

          There might be personnel people in loungewear or even a few quarantine beards. With the first virtual work-from-home draft upon us, here's a look at some teams' draft rooms:

          2