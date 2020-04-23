On a day that was supposed to be quiet for the Pittsburgh Steelers because they don't have a first-round pick in the NFL draft, the organization still managed to make a little noise by announcing that outside linebacker Bud Dupree has signed his franchise tender.

Dupree will make a guaranteed salary of $15,828,000 in 2020, but he and the Steelers can still negotiate a long-term contract until the July 15 deadline for franchise players to sign such deals.

He is set to have the second-highest salary-cap hit for the Steelers in 2020, trailing only quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's $23.75 million.

Dupree, who is 27, was the Steelers' first-round draft pick (No. 22) in 2015. He became a regular starter in the final three years of his rookie deal but put together a career season after the team picked up his fifth-year option for the 2019 season.

He formed a fierce tandem with T.J. Watt on the outside and racked up a career-high 11.5 sacks along with 16 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits. He also forced four fumbles.

After Dupree's strong season, the Steelers were adamant that retaining the outside linebacker was a priority this offseason. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said at the combine that "we want Bud Dupree to finish his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler."

He has 200 tackles, 31.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and 1 interception in five seasons.