ESPN analyst Todd McShay announced Thursday that he will not be part of the network's broadcast of the 2020 NFL draft because he is recovering from the coronavirus.

"For now, I just want to say I miss you all -- my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today," McShay wrote in a statement.

"I also want to assure you I'll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation's heroes. In the meantime, I'll be watching and I hope you will be too. I also hope [Trey] Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep [Mel] Kiper in line!"

McShay has been with ESPN since 2006 and has been part of ESPN's coverage of the draft since that time. McShay was scheduled to be part of the ABC broadcast this year.

"ESPN's top priority is the health and safety of our employees. While Todd won't appear on our NFL Draft telecasts this weekend, we will be thinking of him throughout the event and doing our very best to make him proud," Seth Markman, ESPN's vice president, production, said in a statement. "Todd is a widely respected member of the ESPN family, and he has our continued well wishes and unwavering support."

The NFL draft begins Thursday (8 p.m. ET). There will be two separate broadcasts, one via ABC and a second that will be simulcast on ESPN and NFL Network. Both broadcasts will originate from ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut.