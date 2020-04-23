        <
        >

          Draft day is upon us: Sports world gets hyped for 2020 NFL draft, virtual style

          Allen Kee/ESPN Images
          4:30 PM ET
          • Kelly CohenESPN

          The 2020 NFL draft is here, sure to bring us all the shocks, screams and smiles we could ask for.

          What's also here is our reactions to every bit of the NFL draft.

          With sports around the globe on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL draft is a way to bring us all together -- virtually -- so we can enjoy watching college football players fulfill their lifelong dreams of being picked to go to the league.

          With the draft just hours away, the sports world took to social media to let us know they are ready to see who gets picked on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). That includes everyone from NBA superstar LeBron James wishing Ohio State's Jeff Okudah good luck, current NFL quarterback Russell Wilson reminiscing on those who slept on him in the 2012 NFL draft, former LSU quarterback -- and probable No. 1 pick -- Joe Burrow laughing at his inability to get a haircut and beyond.

          We're as hyped up as they are. Are you?