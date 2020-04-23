Draft day is upon us: Sports world gets hyped for 2020 NFL draft, virtual style

The 2020 NFL draft is here, sure to bring us all the shocks, screams and smiles we could ask for.

What's also here is our reactions to every bit of the NFL draft.

With sports around the globe on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL draft is a way to bring us all together -- virtually -- so we can enjoy watching college football players fulfill their lifelong dreams of being picked to go to the league.

With the draft just hours away, the sports world took to social media to let us know they are ready to see who gets picked on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). That includes everyone from NBA superstar LeBron James wishing Ohio State's Jeff Okudah good luck, current NFL quarterback Russell Wilson reminiscing on those who slept on him in the 2012 NFL draft, former LSU quarterback -- and probable No. 1 pick -- Joe Burrow laughing at his inability to get a haircut and beyond.

We're as hyped up as they are. Are you?

Gotta get that work in first 💪🏾 https://t.co/gJ8Fj3QMw6 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) April 23, 2020

Who needs Vegas? Highly-rated OT Tristan Wirfs invites his mom, Sarah, to walk the red carpet in front of their home in Mount Vernon, Iowa. They lived in a trailer park until Tristan was 5. In a few hours, he will be a first-round pick. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yO7iUxE9WH — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 23, 2020

I'm saying CONGRATULATIONS right now lil bro!! Whoever draft you is getting a straight up DOG but more importantly a great young man! 🙏🏾 #YoungKing🤴🏾 https://t.co/cLmlL5ITX2 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 23, 2020

Don't let others lack of vision block your Destiny. #NFLDraft



Dream Big. #iStillRemember



"Why Not You?" pic.twitter.com/VxWGPsMxtF — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 23, 2020

Nobody's allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are open — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 23, 2020

Year 11 of #SeahawksDraftClues begins now! Will anyone be able to crack the code this year?? You got this #12s!!



Clue 1: https://t.co/tAkcs56nTC — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 23, 2020

Officially ready for the NFL Draft

📦✅ pic.twitter.com/KXia1ommD3 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) April 23, 2020

A moment they'll never forget. 🤩



Bills Players on Draft Day: https://t.co/isFdJmjSF2 pic.twitter.com/tCeKdxaotS — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 23, 2020