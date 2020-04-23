        <
          Sports world reacts to 2020 NFL draft, virtual style

          Allen Kee/ESPN Images
          4:30 PM ET
          • Kelly CohenESPN

          The 2020 NFL draft has arrived, bringing us all the shocks, screams and smiles we could ask for.

          What's also here is our reactions to every bit of the NFL draft.

          With sports around the globe on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL draft is completely virtual this year. However, it is still here to unite us as we enjoy watching college football players fulfill their lifelong dreams of being picked to go to the league.

          As the NFL draft kicked off on Thursday night, the sports world reacted to the action:

          The draft will continue Friday night (7 p.m. ET on ESPN) and Saturday (12 p.m. ET on ESPN). Before the draft began, the stars took to Twitter to let us know they were ready for the first round. That includes everyone from NBA superstar LeBron James wishing Ohio State's Jeff Okudah good luck, current NFL quarterback Russell Wilson reminiscing on those who slept on him in the 2012 NFL draft, former LSU quarterback -- and No. 1 pick -- Joe Burrow laughing at his inability to get a haircut and beyond.