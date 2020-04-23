Sports world reacts to 2020 NFL draft, virtual style

The 2020 NFL draft has arrived, bringing us all the shocks, screams and smiles we could ask for.

What's also here is our reactions to every bit of the NFL draft.

With sports around the globe on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL draft is completely virtual this year. However, it is still here to unite us as we enjoy watching college football players fulfill their lifelong dreams of being picked to go to the league.

As the NFL draft kicked off on Thursday night, the sports world reacted to the action:

Enough talk. Time to get to work. https://t.co/EAK97ZePE8 — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 24, 2020

Do you know how long my mom woulda had us cleaning the house if there were going to be national TV cameras in our living room for the NFL Draft? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 24, 2020

Hey, @Joe_Burrow10, congrats on being the number 1 overall pick! Can't wait for us to be properly acquainted — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) April 24, 2020

The draft will continue Friday night (7 p.m. ET on ESPN) and Saturday (12 p.m. ET on ESPN). Before the draft began, the stars took to Twitter to let us know they were ready for the first round. That includes everyone from NBA superstar LeBron James wishing Ohio State's Jeff Okudah good luck, current NFL quarterback Russell Wilson reminiscing on those who slept on him in the 2012 NFL draft, former LSU quarterback -- and No. 1 pick -- Joe Burrow laughing at his inability to get a haircut and beyond.

Time to grind! pic.twitter.com/FGn916qBq1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 24, 2020

Gotta get that work in first 💪🏾 https://t.co/gJ8Fj3QMw6 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) April 23, 2020

One of the best days and calls ever! Good luck to everyone hoping to get their name called! It doesn't matter when you get picked. Just enjoy your dream coming true! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/hwJnG1AAsx — Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) April 23, 2020

Nobody's allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are open — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 23, 2020

I'm saying CONGRATULATIONS right now lil bro!! Whoever draft you is getting a straight up DOG but more importantly a great young man! 🙏🏾 #YoungKing🤴🏾 https://t.co/cLmlL5ITX2 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 23, 2020

Who needs Vegas? Highly-rated OT Tristan Wirfs invites his mom, Sarah, to walk the red carpet in front of their home in Mount Vernon, Iowa. They lived in a trailer park until Tristan was 5. In a few hours, he will be a first-round pick. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yO7iUxE9WH — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 23, 2020

Officially ready for the NFL Draft

📦✅ pic.twitter.com/KXia1ommD3 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) April 23, 2020

Giving you what you didn't know you needed: A predraft check-in from Coach Gruden and Gigi. 🐶



Let's do this.#RaiderNation | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/X50pZVYl4n — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 23, 2020

Don't let others lack of vision block your Destiny. #NFLDraft



Dream Big. #iStillRemember



"Why Not You?" pic.twitter.com/VxWGPsMxtF — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 23, 2020

Year 11 of #SeahawksDraftClues begins now! Will anyone be able to crack the code this year?? You got this #12s!!



Clue 1: https://t.co/tAkcs56nTC — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 23, 2020

Our Wi-Fi is strong, but our staff is stronger! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/0W8RhPzLRv — Jason Licht (@jasonrlicht) April 23, 2020

A moment they'll never forget. 🤩



Bills Players on Draft Day: https://t.co/isFdJmjSF2 pic.twitter.com/tCeKdxaotS — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 23, 2020

Detroit's Director of IT, Steve Lancaster, will be stationed in Bob Quinn's driveway in this Winnebago in his driveway for all hours of the three-day NFL Draft, in case there are any technical issues. https://t.co/i9FKrsGRlV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2020