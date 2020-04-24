Las Vegas will get the NFL draft - in 2022.

Forced to cancel this year's draft there due to the coronavirus pandemic, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Thursday night that the event will be staged in Vegas in two years.

Goodell made the announcement ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders' second pick in the first round, which they used to take Ohio State corner Damon Arnette at 19th overall. The team will begin plan in Las Vegas this fall after leaving Oakland.

"Congratulations to Mark Davis, Raiders organization and Raiders Nation," said Goodell, after mistakenly saying Vegas would host the 2020 draft during the virtual draft. "We look forward to being there."

The NFL had planned a glitzy, star-studded draft in in the Nevada desert before it was forced to call it off and turn to a virtual format last month.

The efforts were to be centered on Caesars Palace and the Bellagio hotels, with the main stage constructed at Caesars Forum. That stage also was to host daily performances by a variety of entertainers throughout the three days.

The league said those plans will remain in place for 2022, while additional elements and plans for the 2022 version will be revealed later.

""We're thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the Draft in Las Vegas in 2022. While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year," said Steve Hill, the CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "We plan to make the 87th annual NFL Draft an ONLY VEGAS experience football fans will never forget."

The NFL began moving the draft around in 2015, going to Chicago for two years, then Philly, then Dallas and Nashville. Most of the league's cities, particularly those that won't likely host a Super Bowl, have shown interest in having it. Next year, Cleveland gets the assignment, and Kansas City has it in 2023.