          Sure Aaron Rodgers 'loves this pick': NFL world reacts to Packers drafting QB Jordan Love

          Kimes: Rodgers will be great mentor for Love (1:16)

          Mina Kimes says Aaron Rodgers will make a great effort to be a mentor for the Packers' No. 26 pick Jordan Love. (1:16)

          12:22 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could have gotten some help on the offensive side of the ball with a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Instead the Packers traded up four spots to select the guy who might eventually replace him.

          Utah State quarterback Jordan Love became the first skill position player picked by the Packers in the first round since Rodgers in 2005. That was the longest active drought in the NFL heading into Thursday night.

          Rodgers of course was drafted in 2005 when Brett Favre was 35 and turned 36 during Rodgers' rookie season. Rodgers is 36 and will turn 37 in December.

          The full-circle moment wasn't lost on many across social media after the surprising pick was made.