Sure Aaron Rodgers 'loves this pick': NFL world reacts to Packers drafting QB Jordan Love

Mina Kimes says Aaron Rodgers will make a great effort to be a mentor for the Packers' No. 26 pick Jordan Love. (1:16)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could have gotten some help on the offensive side of the ball with a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Instead the Packers traded up four spots to select the guy who might eventually replace him.

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love became the first skill position player picked by the Packers in the first round since Rodgers in 2005. That was the longest active drought in the NFL heading into Thursday night.

Rodgers of course was drafted in 2005 when Brett Favre was 35 and turned 36 during Rodgers' rookie season. Rodgers is 36 and will turn 37 in December.

The full-circle moment wasn't lost on many across social media after the surprising pick was made.

Aaron Rodgers to the Patriots. — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) April 24, 2020

Wow so what does the mean for Aaron Rogers? — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) April 24, 2020

2 things can be true.



1. Very happy for Jordan Love.



2. The @Packers just played in the NFC Title Game, right!? Idk, get another weapon to compete with @SF

Wow. — David Carr (@DCarr8) April 24, 2020

What the Hell @packers! I understand the draft is just getting started, and that J-Love has some talent. But how about prioritizing help for my man @AaronRodgers12. WTH!!!!! Damn! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 24, 2020

Can Jordan Love play WR for a few years? — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) April 24, 2020

Since A. Rodgers has been the Packers starting QB they haven't taken ONE WR/RB/TE in the 1st round. Now they take a QB. #ColdBlooded — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) April 24, 2020

Aaron Rodgers watching the packers draft pick pic.twitter.com/dHcJGgIue1 — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 24, 2020