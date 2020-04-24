The Houston Texans have signed veteran safety Michael Thomas to a one-year deal, his agent announced Friday.

Thomas, 30, was a team captain with the Giants and made the Pro Bowl following the 2018 season as a special-teams player. He grew up in Houston.

Thomas played in all 16 games for the New York Giants last season -- starting two -- and had 47 tackles and three passes defended in 293 defensive snaps.

He signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Giants in 2018.

The Texans also have safeties Justin Reid, Tashaun Gipson and A.J. Moore on the roster and recently added Eric Murray and Jaylen Watkins in free agency.

Gipson started 14 games for the Texans last season after signing a three-year deal in 2019, but in his pre-draft news conference, Texans coach Bill O'Brien did not mention Gipson when talking about the safeties.

"Safety is another position I think we can add to," O'Brien said.

If Gipson is gone (his dead cap charge would be $4.25 million), Thomas could start across from Reid, a third-round pick in 2018. Thomas could also contribute on special teams.

A respected player in the Giants locker room, Thomas often served as a sounding board for young players, and he was the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2018. The veteran was also heavily involved in the negotiations of the new CBA as a member of the NFLPA's executive committee.

Before joining the Giants, Thomas played five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. For his career, he has 297 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions. He also played for the 49ers.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop and Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.