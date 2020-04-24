HOUSTON -- The Texans are finalizing a three-year, $66 million contract extension with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal makes Tunsil the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL and includes $50 million guaranteed.

The news of the deal that averages $22 million per year was first reported by the Houston Chronicle. With his new contract, Tunsil surpasses the $18 million per year that Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson earned when he signed his contract in 2019.

Tunsil, 25, negotiated the deal without using an agent.

Head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien traded for Tunsil just before the start of the 2019 season for a huge package of picks, including two first-round selections.

In his first season in Houston, Tunsil helped the Texans' revamped offensive line go from allowing an NFL-high 68 sacks in 2018 to 49 sacks (ranked 25th in the league) in 2019. He was named to his first Pro Bowl last season, becoming the first Texans offensive lineman to make the team since left tackle Duane Brown in 2014.

However, Tunsil led the league with 17 penalties in 2019, including 14 false starts. He also had three penalties declined. In his final season with the Miami Dolphins, Tunsil had only eight penalties.

At the end of last season, O'Brien said the Texans wanted to keep Tunsil in Houston.

"Look, we want Laremy here," O'Brien said in January. "Laremy knows that. ... I can unequivocally state to you that we want Laremy here for a long time."