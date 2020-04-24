First round shatters NFL draft viewership record

Marcus Spears thinks Titans coach Mike Vrabel's NFL draft setup looks ridiculous, but is a huge fan of the execution. (0:52)

Thursday's first round was the most-watched NFL draft telecast ever, with more than 15.6 million people tuning in, the NFL announced Friday.

The record viewership -- which included numbers from ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels -- broke the previous mark of 12.4 million viewers for the 2014 draft. The 15.6 million number also represents a 37% increase over the 2019 draft.

The draft is being held fully remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the picks from his home. The first round was essentially free of technical issues.

The "Draft-A-Thon," a fundraising campaign held in conjunction with the draft, had more than 7 million viewers.

"The theme of hope is always prevalent in the NFL, especially with regard to the Draft," Goodell said in a statement. "In 2020, that's especially true, as we help honor healthcare workers, first responders, and others on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19 while giving our fans something to cheer about as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars.

"We are thrilled so many people were able to join us last night and we thank them for helping support the Draft-A-Thon."

Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft will be held Friday (7 p.m.), and Round 4-7 are on Saturday (noon ET) on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.