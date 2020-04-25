The Eagles make an intriguing pick in former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the Hurts family shows their excitement. (1:06)

PHILADELPHIA -- In a surprise move, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft on Friday.

Hurts represents good value at No. 53 overall, but the Eagles are locked into quarterback Carson Wentz, having just handed him a four-year, $128 million extension in June.

Philadelphia values having a "second quarterback" -- the organization doesn't like using the term "backup," a philosophy that was validated when Nick Foles stepped in for an injured Wentz in 2017 and completed the Eagles' Super Bowl run. Still, this pick is a bit of a shocker.

Hurts joins Wentz and Nate Sudfeld, who was recently re-signed to a one-year deal, in the QB room.

In a text to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio, coach Doug Pederson said he envisions a multifaceted role for Hurts.

"He has a great skill set that we can use as a QB, and as a runner," Pederson said. "He's tough, competitive and a proven winner. Will be a great addition to our QB room."

Wentz tweeted to welcome Hurts to Philadelphia.

Welcome to the best football city in America brotha! https://t.co/CKAMNLO7mb — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 25, 2020

Pederson certainly will have the ability to get creative on offense. Hurts threw for 32 touchdowns last season and ran for an additional 20 TDs while racking up nearly 1,300 yards on the ground.

Philadelphia could use Hurts in a Taysom Hill role, using him as a changeup to Wentz the way Hill has been for Drew Brees in New Orleans. The question is whether the play-making dynamic he brings is worth the conversation and potential controversy it could stir in Philadelphia.