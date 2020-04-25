        <
          Carson Wentz among many to welcome Jalen Hurts to Philadelphia Eagles

          Jalen Hurts feels blessed to be an Eagle after his long journey

          New Eagles draftee Jalen Hurts talks about his journey to the NFL and how he feels blessed to be an NFL player.

          Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft on Friday, veteran Carson Wentz took to social media to congratulate and welcome his new teammate.

          In a somewhat shocking move -- and months after the Eagles gave Wentz a four-year, $128 million extension -- the Eagles backed up their philosophy of having a "second quarterback" by drafting Hurts No. 53 overall.

          While many current and former NFL players embraced the Eagles' bold move to add a player at the game's most important position, there were many who wondered if coach Doug Pederson plans to utilize Hurts the same way the New Orleans Saints uses versatile quarterback Taysom Hill.

