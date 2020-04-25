A wide receiver draft class advertised as historic has lived up to its billing.

An NFL-record 13 receivers went in the first two rounds of the 2020 draft, surpassing the previous record of 12 set in 2014, a year that included Pro Bowlers Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Davante Adams and Jarvis Landry, among many standouts.

Six wideouts went off the board Thursday night, followed by another three receivers among the first 10 picks of the second round Friday night.

There wasn't a consensus top-five overall pick at the position, but Alabama's Henry Ruggs III (Raiders, 12th overall), Alabama's Jerry Jeudy (Broncos, 15th) and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys, 17th) sparked a mini-run that accentuated the positional depth. Denver even doubled down with a second receiver, Penn State's K.J. Hamler, at No. 46 overall.

Team executives lauded the possibilities during the pre-draft process.

"In most years, you probably expect those players to fill up the first three rounds," Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We think this year that there's a really good chance to get a guy that can probably be a starter for you in the fifth round of the draft."

Many teams weren't willing to wait that long.