Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones became emotional in discussing the importance of the NFL draft amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It was able to, at a time when people are hurting, at a time when people are wondering, at a time where people don't have the answers -- no one does -- I think the NFL and sports stepped up and created a respite," Jones said. "We created a diversion. We created, if you will, some type of business-as-usual approach.

"There is no question we're going to get back as a country. There is no question, and when we do, as we always do, we'll be better than we ever were."

Jones, who is part of President Donald Trump's group of advisers that will help with plans to reopen the economy that has been hampered by the coronavirus, noted the record-breaking ratings from Thursday's first round as a sign of the influence sports can have on the country.

He did not offer any time frame as to when things can get back closer to normal, and he said there will come a time when they will have to pull back from whatever is planned if people are adversely affected.

"I think that, yes, we'll have football," Jones said. "We'll have it, and hopefully the effort and work we're trying to do right here will pay off in a few weeks and months for having our fans to be able to see real football."