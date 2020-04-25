New York Giants coach Joe Judge's trusted sidekick, Abby the golden retriever, was cut from the game plan by a last-minute audible. That is why she hasn't made an appearance during the NFL draft broadcast despite the original plan for her and Judge's four children to be helping.

Judge made the decision to return to New Jersey on Wednesday before the start of the draft because of issues with his setup in Massachusetts. He thought it was best to be near an IT person with the draft being executed remotely as most of the country is shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge has been temporarily replaced at his home in Massachusetts by a full-time security detail while he works out of his apartment in New Jersey.

Everything has run pretty smoothly for the Giants so far. They selected Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick Thursday and safety Xavier McKinney and offensive tackle Matt Peart on Day 2.

While other executives and coaches, including Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, have displayed their elaborate and unique work settings, Judge has been in front of a screen that provides a background of his rather empty apartment. He has been without his top draft insider, considering Abby had spent 15-hour days in the basement preparing alongside the Giants coach.

"Right now she could probably tell you more about who we're gonna take in the first round than anybody else," Judge said on a conference call with reporters the week before the draft.

His former boss, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, hasn't experienced the same problems. He has been seen with his dog in what appears to be the kitchen during this year's unique draft.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks the first two days mostly from his basement.

Judge had planned to be in his basement for the draft. Abby was supposed to be beside him providing input on the first of the Giants' 10 selections. Judge also had talked with his four children about the possibility of them taking tags with players' names off the wall and helping organize things. But he also warned them there would be times when everybody needs to get out of the basement, potentially Abby included.