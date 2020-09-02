        <
        >

          2020 NFL depth charts for all 32 teams

          6:00 AM ET

            ESPN's 2020 NFL depth charts will be updated live, every day, throughout the season. Keep an eye out throughout training camp as rookies like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Washington defensive end Chase Young move up the depth chart.

            The offseason was like no other with all in-person training canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lack of organized training activities and minicamps means camp -- which will be held at team facilities -- have taken on increased importance.

            NFL rosters must be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Keep it here to see update depth charts.

            AFC EAST

            Buffalo Bills

            Miami Dolphins

            New England Patriots

            New York Jets

            AFC NORTH

            Baltimore Ravens

            Cincinnati Bengals

            Cleveland Browns

            Pittsburgh Steelers

            AFC SOUTH

            Houston Texans

            Indianapolis Colts

            Jacksonville Jaguars

            Tennessee Titans

            AFC WEST

            Denver Broncos

            Kansas City Chiefs

            Las Vegas Raiders

            Los Angeles Chargers

            NFC EAST

            Dallas Cowboys

            New York Giants

            Philadelphia Eagles

            Washington

            NFC NORTH

            Chicago Bears

            Detroit Lions

            Green Bay Packers

            Minnesota Vikings

            NFC SOUTH

            Atlanta Falcons

            Carolina Panthers

            New Orleans Saints

            Tampa Bay Buccaneers

            NFC WEST

            Arizona Cardinals

            Los Angeles Rams

            San Francisco 49ers

            Seattle Seahawks