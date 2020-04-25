SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- One of the most beloved San Francisco 49ers in recent memory is walking away from the NFL.

Longtime Niners left tackle Joe Staley is expected to retire, citing health concerns, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Staley, 35, dealt with a broken fibula, broken finger and hand injury last season.

A source told Schefter that Staley had kept the Niners informed of his plans in the days leading up to the NFL draft so they could plan for a future without him. The 49ers took that information and traded a fifth-round draft choice in 2020 and a 2021 third-round choice to the Washington Redskins for left tackle Trent Williams, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Williams, 31, will step in for Staley at left tackle with deep knowledge of coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Shanahan served as offensive coordinator in Washington when Williams was selected No. 4 overall in the 2010 NFL draft.

In 2019, Staley played just seven regular-season games as he suffered a broken fibula in Week 2 and then a broken finger in Week 10. He started all three of the Niners' postseason games but suffered a hand injury in Super Bowl LIV that forced him to get eight stitches and caused him to miss some time before returning to the game.

During the season, Staley sounded like he would continue playing. However, as the injuries mounted, his tone changed and, after the disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Staley was more uncertain than ever.

As recently as Monday, 49ers general manager John Lynch had publicly expressed optimism that Staley would be returning without declaring definitively that it was happening.

"He's doing his typical routine down with this family in San Diego, working out and we're encouraged," Lynch said Monday. "We've heard nothing that would lead us to believe that Joe's not going to play. So we are encouraged with that. We'll see where that goes.

"That is something with each and every player particularly as they get closer, you give them that time that they need, but we are encouraged that Joe's going to be a part of us moving forward."

Staley was slated to count $11.5 million against the 2020 salary cap with a cap charge of $12.5 million remaining on his deal for 2021. His retirement will leave the Niners with $1 million in dead money, allowing them to save either $10.5 million or $11 million on the cap depending on whether his retirement comes before ($10.5 million) or after ($11 million) June 1.

Williams' contract is expected to slide into most of that space.

Staley has yet to make an official announcement on his status, but he is a fan favorite in San Francisco. The team used the 28th pick on him in the 2007 NFL draft and Staley has made six Pro Bowls, earned three second-team All Pro nods and was on the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team.

He has started all 181 regular-season games in which he has appeared over his career.