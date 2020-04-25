Louis Riddick details how Jacob Eason fits in with the Colts, and he breaks down what it means for Jacoby Brissett in Indianapolis. (1:49)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts selected University of Washington quarterback Jacob Eason in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Eason was the sixth quarterback taken in the draft, behind Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts.

Finding a quarterback of the future was something the Colts had to address at some point because Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett and Chad Kelly will all be free agents at the end of the 2020 season. Colts general manager Chris Ballard said during his pre-draft news conference, and reiterated again on Friday night, that they were not going to force the issue in selecting a quarterback in the draft.

But having Eason, who some projected as a possible first-round pick, still available in the fourth round was an opportunity the Colts couldn't pass up. He'll have the opportunity to sit and learn from Rivers, who is headed into his 17th season, in 2020.

There's also the possibility that Eason could be the primary backup quarterback next season with Brissett's status with the team up the air after he struggled last season as Andrew Luck's replacement.

Eason, who transferred to Washington after spending his first two years at Georgia, threw for 3,332 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season with the Huskies.