The New York Giants focused on defense in the final two rounds of the NFL draft and used the 255th and final pick to select Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder, making him this year's "Mr. Irrelevant."

The seventh-round selection was announced on Saturday by Melanie Salata Fitch, whose father, former NFL receiver Paul Salata, started the award in 1976. There is usually an Irrelevant week in Newport Beach, California, but she did not say whether the event would be held this year with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of many events.

Crowder was a key player on Georgia teams that won 11 or more games three straight seasons, won three straight SEC East titles and played in three straight New Year's Six bowls. He was part of a senior class that won 44 games, tied for most in school history. The Bulldogs finished with the nation's top-ranked scoring defense and were ranked No. 1 in rushing defense. Crowder had 122 career tackles and two interceptions.

The Giants had two other "Mr. Irrelevants": running back John Tuggle in 1983 and quarterback Larry Wanke in 1991. Tuggle played for the Giants for a season. He died of cancer in 1986 at the age of 25.

Running back Jim Finn was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the last pick in 1999. He was on injured reserve when the Giants won the Super Bowl in the 2007 season.

In the last two rounds of this year's draft, the Giants drafted four linebackers: Cam Brown of Penn State in the sixth and Carter Coughlin of Minnesota, T.J. Brunson of South Carolina and Crowder.

