Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown put a personal touch on beating Snoop Dogg for the ESPN Celebrity Madden NFL 20 Tournament championship on Sunday.

Playing with the Ravens against Snoop Dogg's 49ers, Brown used himself to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the video game to rally against the popular award-winning rapper 60-42 in the televised ESPN final. It was yet another dominating performance by Brown, who won every game in the tournament by at least 18 points.

Snoop Dogg put a scare into Brown early. He jumped out to a 28-16 halftime lead by relying heavily on outside runs with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. Then, Brown capitalized on Snoop Dogg's mistakes in the passing game, intercepting two passes in the second half -- including a pick-6 with Marcus Peters.

Brown's go-to play was running with Lamar Jackson on quarterback keepers and using the NFL MVP's 99-rating speed to fly past defenders. But Brown secured the title by scoring twice with himself in the fourth quarter. He returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown (even though he didn't return one kickoff as a rookie) and scored on a long touchdown run after lining up as the quarterback in the wildcat.

Brown, a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2019, has been playing Madden since 2003 and considers himself the best among teammates at the video game. Now he has a championship to back up the talk.

It's been a big year for the Ravens with Madden. Jackson announced last week that he's going to be on the cover of "Madden NFL 21" this year.