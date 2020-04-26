Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari are getting divorced after nearly a decade together.

Cavallari made the announcement on Instagram Sunday.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the "Very Cavallari" star said. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.

"This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cutler followed that by posting a black and white photo of the two, with the same message in his caption.

The two were married in 2013 and have three children: Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

Cutler, 36, played in the NFL for 12 seasons, including eight with the Chicago Bears and three with the Denver Broncos. He announced his retirement in May 2017 and was hired to be a television analyst, but came out of retirement and played one more season with the Miami Dolphins.