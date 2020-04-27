Seattle Seahawks starting right guard D.J. Fluker said on Sunday that the team has released him, a significant but not surprising move as they continue to reshuffle their offensive line.

The move clears roughly $3.6 million in cap space while leaving $500,000 in dead money, according to ESPN's Roster Management System data.

Thank you, Seattle. — DJ Fluker TheWarrior (@DJTheWarrior76) April 26, 2020

Fluker was one of the Seahawks' best free-agent signings of the past few years and a highly regarded presence in their locker room. But his future in Seattle was looking more and more tenuous given their recent moves along the offensive line, particularly with drafting right guard Damien Lewis from LSU in the third round Friday night.

The 29-year-old Fluker was the 11th overall pick by the Chargers in 2013. He joined the Seahawks in 2018 after one season with the New York Giants and made 23 starts in two seasons in Seattle while missing eight games due to injuries. He was entering the final year of a two-year, $6 million deal he signed with the Seahawks last offseason. It was scheduled to pay him $2 million in base salary with another $1.75 million available in roster bonuses and incentives.

Before drafting Lewis, the Seahawks added a pair of interior offensive linemen in free agency in guard Chance Warmack and B.J. Finney, who can play center or either guard spot. They also re-signed Mike Iupati, their starter at left guard last season.

Fluker might not be the only veteran departure along Seattle's offensive line. Center Justin Britt has long been considered a candidate to be released, as he's coming off a torn ACL and entering the final year of his contract with an $11.4 million cap charge. In addition to adding Finney, Seattle re-signed Britt's backup, Joey Hunt, as a restricted free agent.

The Seahawks let right tackle Germain Ifedi and swing tackle George Fant leave in free agency, replacing them with Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi, respectively.

Drafting Lewis gave them 19 offensive linemen in the fold for 2020, a large number that served as another indication that a veteran or two would likely be released.