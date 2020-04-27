HOUSTON -- The Texans have released safety Tashaun Gipson, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Gipson, who signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Texans in 2019, has a $4.25 million dead cap charge on the deal.

The Texans also have safeties Justin Reid and A.J. Moore on the roster and recently added Eric Murray and Jaylen Watkins in free agency.

In his pre-draft news conference, head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien mentioned safety as a position the team could add to and spoke of the above players without mentioning Gipson. Gipson was signed when Brian Gaine was the team's general manager.

Houston did not draft a safety last week, but it did sign veteran safety Michael Thomas to a one-year deal on Friday. Thomas played primarily on special teams last season with the New York Giants.

Gipson started 14 games for Houston in 2019 and had three interceptions and 51 total tackles.

He was placed on injured reserve before their wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills because he aggravated a transverse process fracture in his lower back and suffered a broken wrist in Week 17. He originally suffered the back injury during the season, causing him to miss two games.