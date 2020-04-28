Punter Dustin Colquitt, the longest-tenured member of the Kansas City Chiefs, has been released, according to a source.

Colquitt's release was first reported by NFL Network.

Colquitt posted a note to his Instagram account that said in part, "I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped ... Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you KC."

The Chiefs recently signed two punters, Tyler Newsome and undrafted rookie Tommy Townsend.

The Chiefs saved $2 million against their salary cap by releasing Colquitt.

Colquitt, 37, joined the Chiefs as a third-round draft pick from Tennessee in 2005. He punted in Kansas City for 15 seasons and made the Pro Bowl twice, in 2012 and 2016. He was the only Chief last season who played for the team before Andy Reid was hired as coach in 2013.

Colquitt's final game for the Chiefs was the Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers. His father Craig (Pittsburgh Steelers) and brother Britton (Denver Broncos) also punted for Super Bowl winning teams.