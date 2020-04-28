OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens' first significant free-agent addition on offense could address their biggest loss.

Baltimore reached an agreement with veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on Tuesday, a source confirmed. This comes two days after Fluker was released by the Seattle Seahawks and is contingent on him passing a physical.

The deal was first reported by NFL Network.

Fluker, 29, started 14 games last season at right guard, which is the biggest question mark on the NFL's highest-scoring offense. Marshal Yanda retired this offseason after reaching eight Pro Bowls at right guard.

The 11th overall overall pick by the Chargers in 2013, Fluker is the most experienced blocker vying for Yanda's spot. That competition includes Ben Powers, a fourth-round pick from a year ago, as well as two draft picks from this year (third-rounder Tyre Phillips and fourth-rounder Ben Bredeson).

With no offseason spring workouts likely, adding a veteran lineman provides extra insurance for Baltimore.

Fluker joins one of the top offensive lines in the NFL. Last season, the Ravens rushed for an NFL-record 3,296 yards and ranked second in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate, sustaining their blocks through 2.5 seconds 69% of the time.

Fluker signed with the Seahawks in 2018 after one season with the New York Giants and made 23 starts in two seasons in Seattle while missing eight games due to injuries. He was entering the final year of a two-year, $6 million deal he signed with the Seahawks last offseason. It was scheduled to pay him $2 million in base salary with another $1.75 million available in roster bonuses and incentives.

After the Ravens led the NFL in points scored (33.1 per game), Baltimore didn't make any major additions to help league MVP Lamar Jackson. The only moves were re-signing reserve wide receivers Chris Moore and De'Anthony Thomas.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this article.