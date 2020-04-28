NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is already asserting himself as a leader this offseason.

The Titans' offense started virtual meetings Monday, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has encouraged Tannehill to share his thoughts on different things they are going over.

"I get to be myself and be the leader that I am," Tannehill said. "I am able to voice my opinion as far as how I want a guy to run a route ... so that we are all on the same page. It's tougher to look at a screen or phone call, a text message or FaceTime.

"Being able to communicate during meetings exactly what I want on certain routes or releases or at the top of the route ... it's the same stuff that we'd be doing if we were in a traditional meeting together."

After reaching the AFC Championship Game last season, the Titans are trying to make the best of the current situation during the coronavirus pandemic. And because the Titans have a lot of guys returning on offense, there's also fun to be had in addition to learning during the virtual meetings.

Right now, the meetings consist of the quarterbacks, several receivers, their position coaches and Smith. Tannehill said the meetings will at some point expand to include the running backs and offensive linemen.

The digital meetings present challenges, however. Connections can go in and out and background noise could be an issue with the players are at home. The Titans made sure everyone knew how to navigate the program they're using. And after a couple of test runs, they figured out the best way to communicate is for everyone to stay on mute until they spoke.

Like every other NFL team during the pandemic, the Titans are not able to meet in person, but that doesn't mean Tannehill hasn't had an opportunity to get reps with a teammate.

With tight end Jonnu Smith living close to him in South Florida, Tannehill said the two players have met a couple of days a week for pass-and-catch sessions.

Tannehill had plans to get the receivers together for throwing sessions during the summer, but that might not be possible. The virtual meetings, however, give Tannehill and his pass-catchers a chance to get mental reps.

"We're not able to get together and work as a group, work as a team," Tannehill said in March. "That hurts for sure. Usually, I like to get together with the receivers and start getting some work in, but guys getting on planes right now is not a good situation."

Tannehill completed 70.3% of his passes and averaged 9.6 yards per completion last season, and the offense scored 25 or more points in seven of his 10 regular-season starts.

One of the guys that Tannehill had hoped to work with on chemistry -- fifth-year wideout Corey Davis -- went without a touchdown reception during that stretch.

Tannehill feels his chemistry will grow with Davis. If they are put in a position where they can't get together in person, Tannehill said he would like to hold virtual film study sessions where they can talk through different looks from defenses and be on the same page as far as how to react.