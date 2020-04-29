Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday in York County, South Carolina, a sheriff's officer said.

Breeland, 28, faces charges of resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

A sheriff's officer said Tuesday night that Breeland is in county jail and bond had not been set.

The Chiefs said they were aware of the situation but would have no further comment. Breeland's agent, Brad Leshnock, did not return a message requesting comment.

Bashaud Breeland started 15 regular-season games, plus three in the playoffs, for the Chiefs last season. Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Breeland, after four seasons with the Washington Redskins and one with the Green Bay Packers, joined the Chiefs last season as a free agent on a one-year contract. He started 15 regular-season games plus three in the playoffs. Breeland had an interception in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory over San Francisco.

Breeland recently re-signed with the Chiefs on another one-year contract.