Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday in York County, South Carolina, a sheriff's officer said.

Breeland was released from jail late Tuesday night on $2,362.50 bond.

According to the arrest report, a sheriff's officer witnessed three people smoking marijuana in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As the officer approached, all three attempted to leave the scene. The officer witnessed one of the other suspects throw a blunt into Breeland's car. Breeland attempted to flee after being told by the officer he was being detained. The officer attempted to place handcuffs on Breeland, who then pulled away.

The officer said Breeland pushed him, and the officer pulled a Taser, according to the report. Breeland continued to resist and attempted to get in his car and leave. He got in the car, where the officer said he could not see Breeland's hands. The officer drew a firearm, and Breeland put his hands in the air and was eventually handcuffed.

In searching Breeland's car, the officer found a blunt weighing 1.3 grams, other marijuana weighing about 3.2 grams, two opened bottles of Corona beer and an opened bottle of Patron.

Breeland, 28, faces charges of resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

He explained his side of what happened in a pair of tweets, saying he had been approached by "two guys" who threw something at his car. The tweets have been deleted.

Breeland gave the officer permission to look through his phone. The officer said he found several communications about drug transactions. Breeland told the officer he liked to smoke marijuana and was a marijuana enthusiast.

The Chiefs said they were aware of the situation but would have no further comment. Breeland's agent, Brad Leshnock, did not return a message requesting comment.

After four seasons with the Washington Redskins and one with the Green Bay Packers, Breeland joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract as a free agent last season. He started 15 regular-season games, plus three in the playoffs. Breeland had an interception in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Breeland recently re-signed with the Chiefs on another one-year contract.