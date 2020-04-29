In a video to Buccaneers fans, Tom Brady expresses his happiness to be in Tampa Bay and makes a joke about getting kicked out of a park. (0:33)

A package that included dinner or a workout with Tom Brady after his first home game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as tickets to the game, his jersey and his cleats, netted $800,000 when it closed Tuesday night in the All In Challenge.

Brady's package is the largest so far for the virtual fundraising effort, which has drawn experiences from athletes, celebrities and corporations to raise money for Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several other items closed recently, including $525,000 for 18 holes of golf and dinner for 10 with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning, who will fly to the winner's city for the event.

Other items that recently closed:

A double date with Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, sold for $240,000.

Meek Mill's Rolls-Royce Phantom sold for $320,000.

A game of HORSE and courtside seats with Magic Johnson at a Los Angeles Lakers game sold for $220,000.

Golf with Bubba Watson and Denny Hamlin, and attending the Daytona 500 with Hamlin, sold for $200,000.

A weekend in Napa Valley, California, and Screaming Eagle Winery, donated by Josh Kroenke of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, sold for $160,000.

Super Bowl champion Eli Manning's Corvette, which he received as the game's MVP in 2012, sold for $140,000.

The All In Challenge was created by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, who also co-owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

So far, the auction and enter-to-win fan experiences (where fans can donate money for a chance to win the prize) has raised more than $24 million. There still are more than 200 items to bid on -- including an ESPN enter-to-win experience -- at AllInChallenge.com.