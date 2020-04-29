Ohio State's Brutus Buckeye trolls Tom Brady for unintentional endorsement

Ohio State got an endorsement Wednesday from an odd source on social media. Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady's video appeared on Brutus Buckeye's Twitter account exclaiming "Let's go Bucs" at the end.

The caption to the video read, "A quick PSA from an old friend." The original video, of course, was Brady telling Buccaneer fans to stay safe and the "Let's go Bucs" portion was meant for his NFL team, not his former rival.

A quick PSA from an old friend 😉#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/m6WfandwPU — Brutus Buckeye (@Brutus_Buckeye) April 29, 2020

That didn't stop Brutus from trolling Brady, however, and using the video against the former rival quarterback.

Tom Brady's decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has brought quite the fanfare and attention, and rightfully so.

Despite the fact there is no football being played, Brady leaving New England after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl wins is big news. He has helped increase that attention by creating some news of his own by accidentally walking into a stranger's house.

Brady was looking for Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's house, but wandered into the neighbor's home instead.

With so much attention on Brady right now, and capitalizing on the nickname of his new team, Ohio State's mascot pounced on the opportunity to take a fun jab at Brady.

While he has not responded to the tweet yet, knowing this rivalry, it seems likely a shot will be taken back from the Michigan side.