Linebacker Clay Matthews is filing a grievance against the Los Angeles Rams over $2 million in unpaid guarantees, sources told ESPN.

Former Rams Matthews and running back Todd Gurley -- who were released by the team on March 19 -- have publicly vented their frustrations over non-payments, and Matthews is doing something about it by submitting his case to the National Football League Players Association, which will officially file the grievance on his behalf.

Matthews' two-year deal with the Rams included $5.5 million in guarantees, and he is still owed a $2 million roster bonus.

Matthews is a free agent, and because his $2 million offsets based on a deal with a new team, the Rams could be waiting to see where Matthews signs before paying him. Matthews, 33, believes he is due the money now.

A source involved said the Rams could argue that language in the contracts of Gurley and Matthews allows a short-term deferral of payment for tax purposes.

It's unclear if Gurley is planning a grievance. The Rams owe Gurley a $7.55 million roster bonus, but offset language can reduce that payment by $2.5 million. Gurley agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons shortly after the Rams released him. Gurley must pass a physical exam to finalize the deal.

"They're definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed. We're going to pay them," Rams general manager Les Snead told NFL Network before the NFL draft. "There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them, and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money, and they're going to get that money."