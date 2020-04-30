Source: Chargers hire Pep Hamilton as QB coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Hamilton, 45, most recently was the head coach of the XFL's DC Defenders.

He has extensive coaching experience in the NFL, most recently with the Cleveland Browns, where he was assistant head coach/offense in 2016. Before that he was the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator from 2013 to '15.

Hamilton fills the role held the past four seasons by Shane Steichen, who was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

