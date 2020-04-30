Lindsey Thiry discusses Jared Goff's mindset without Todd Gurley on the roster and what he thinks the offense will look like. (0:46)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley does not plan to file a grievance against the Los Angeles Rams over an unpaid roster bonus, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

Gurley, who was released by the Rams in March, is owed a $7.55 million roster bonus, but offset language can reduce the payment by $2.5 million. He signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Falcons that is still pending a physical.

Gurley took to Twitter on April 8 to tell the Rams the money was past due and to "send me my money ASAP.'' He later said he was just playing around with the tweet but made it clear he still wants his money.

"I still need my money. That's what I'm waiting on," Gurley said April 10. "I've got so much time on my hands, so I'm having fun, man. If you know me, you know how I am. Always joking and laughing with the Rams teammates. They know how I am. It's all fun and games. I still do need my money, though. I am serious about that part. But it's all fun and games.''

Gurley's former teammate, Clay Matthews, is filing a grievance against the Rams for more than $2 million in unpaid guarantees, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"They're definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed. We're going to pay them," Rams general manager Les Snead told NFL Network before the NFL draft. "There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them, and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money, and they're going to get that money."