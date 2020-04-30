The Kansas City Chiefs made the obvious move and exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a source said.

The move extends Mahomes' contract through the 2021 season.

NFL Network first reported the news.

The Chiefs have said they intend to eventually re-sign Mahomes to a contract extension that would keep him in Kansas City long term. But Mahomes may have to wait until next year for the extension.

During the draft last week, Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt referred to a contract extension for Mahomes by saying, "I really can't say it's something that's going to happen in the next three months, the next six months.''

In January, shortly before Super Bowl LIV, Hunt said a timeframe of 12 to 15 months was a reasonable expectation for Mahomes' contract extension.