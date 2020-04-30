The Chicago Bears have reached a one-year deal with free-agent wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Ginn ranks 25th in NFL history with 15,685 all-purpose yards -- including 5,702 receiving yards, nearly 10,000 kickoff and punt return yards and 42 total touchdowns.

Although his career got off to a slow start with the Miami Dolphins as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2007 draft, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Ginn has maintained his reputation as one of the NFL's fastest players throughout his 13-year career with the Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

Before he played football at Ohio State, Ginn was a national champion in the 110-meter hurdles in high school and he was part of a 4x100-meter relay team his senior year that beat a team anchored by Usain Bolt.

The 35-year-old Ginn became expendable with the Saints after they signed Emmanuel Sanders in free agency.

Ginn's production has dropped off over the past two years, thanks in part to a 2018 knee injury that sidelined him for 11 games. Although he played all 16 games for the Saints in 2019, he caught just 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

Before the injury, however, Ginn had the best three-year stretch of his career -- after the age of 30 -- with the Panthers from 2015-2016 and with the Saints in 2017. He averaged 50 catches, 759 yards and six touchdowns over those three seasons while serving primarily as a deep threat.

ESPN's Mike Triplett contributed to this report.