The Miami Dolphins waived defensive end Taco Charlton on Thursday.

Charlton, a 2017 first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, was claimed by the Dolphins last September after being cut by his former team. He made some splash plays in Miami, including a team-high five sacks, but he didn't show much consistency. He also didn't fit what coach Brian Flores wants in his players as he continues to mold the team.

The writing was on the wall for Charlton when he was a healthy inactive for the Dolphins' last two games and three of their final four games of the 2019 season.

The Dolphins are in the midst of overhauling their front-seven by adding versatile, tough defenders such as Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver via free agency and the draft. Flores prioritizes physicality, toughness and character in his players -- and that's what this offseason's moves are geared toward.

Charlton was due a decision on whether his $1.83 million, fifth-year option would be exercised by Monday's deadline. The Dolphins gave a definitive answer by simply letting him go Thursday, saving the team $1.37 million in salary cap space.