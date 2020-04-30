Utah QB Tyler Huntley sends a pass into the end zone, where WR Demari Simpkins makes an over-the-shoulder catch while getting a foot down for the TD. (0:25)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed undrafted Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley, who not only is from the same county in South Florida as Lamar Jackson, but holds bragging rights over the NFL MVP.

Huntley, who grew up in Broward County, like Jackson, beat Baltimore's starting quarterback to win a district title. In a game between schools separated by 42 miles, Huntley's Hallendale High topped Jackson's Boynton Beach 38-36 in October 2014.

Jackson put Boynton Beach in position to win, throwing his third touchdown of the game to go ahead 36-35 with 30 seconds remaining. But Huntley drove Hallendale down the field to get in range for the winning field goal.

Jackson welcomed Huntley to the team in a tweet, noting, "You owe me from that game. I didn't forget."

Welcome fam💜 you owe me from that game I didn't forget😡😡🤣🤣 https://t.co/S9WpN6zwId — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 26, 2020

Huntley is a long shot to make the Ravens' 53-man roster. He is competing against Trace McSorley to become the No. 3 quarterback behind Jackson and Robert Griffin III. If Huntley would beat out McSorley, he likely would go to the practice squad because Baltimore rarely keeps three quarterbacks on the roster.

A dual-threat quarterback like Jackson, Huntley was a first-team All-Pac 12 performer, setting a Utah single-season record by completing 73.1% of his passes last season. He threw for 3,092 yards and 19 touchdowns and ran for 290 yards and five touchdowns. His 40-yard dash time of 4.56 seconds was the fastest by a quarterback at the NFL combine this year.