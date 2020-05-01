Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tweeted that he was negative for coronavirus on Thurday, two weeks after announcing he had been diagnosed with the virus.

On April 16, Miller announced his diagnosis, saying he went public to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with the virus.

He was under the care of the Broncos doctors and remained in quarantine in the area. Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, told ESPN that he had tried to take every precaution over the past month, but he still contracted the virus.

Got my results back. Im "negative" for Covid-19 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 1, 2020

Miller, who has asthma, said he elected to get tested after he had started to have a cough about six days ago and his inhaler "wasn't working like it normally should."

"It's very, very serious," Miller added. "It's my job to keep my body in tiptop shape, and I feel my body is in tiptop shape. If I can get this, anybody can get this."