The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade edge rusher Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2021 seventh-round pick, the teams announced Friday.

Harris, a 2017 first-round pick out of Missouri, totaled 3.5 sacks over 41 games (eight starts) with Miami. The Dolphins attempted to move Harris to a 3-4 outside linebacker role in 2019 after his early struggles as a 4-3 defensive end, but he registered just a half-sack in 14 games (five starts) last season.

Friday's move comes just one day after the Dolphins released defensive end Taco Charlton.

For Atlanta, this move is taking a low-risk flier on a player with first-round pedigree. The Falcons declined the fifth-year option on their own 2017 first-round edge rusher Takkarist McKinley this week, and are hoping to get more out of Harris than Miami has over the last three seasons.

The Falcons worked out Harris before the 2017 NFL Draft and ended up picking defensive end Takk McKinley four spots after Harris. At the time, Harris said coach Dan Quinn was "great'' during the workout and "I like the defense they run."

A fresh start should also be good for Harris, who will be closer to his family in Atlanta.

Going into the offeason, the Falcons were intent on improving a pass rush that has generated a league-low 23% pressure on dropbacks over the last two seasons. They signed free agent Dante Fowler Jr. from the Los Angeles Rams and drafted versatile defensive lineman Marlon Davidson in the second round after letting former sack champion Vic Beasley Jr. walked to the Tennessee Titans.

Harris and Charlton were both unlikely to make the Dolphins 2020 roster after a massive front-seven overhaul that included signing Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah and Kyle Van Noy and drafting Raekwon Davis, Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver. The moves save Miami $3.3 million in salary cap space.

Both the Harris and Charlton moves come just days before the May 4 deadline to make a decision on whether to exercise their fifth-year options. Instead, Miami decided to part ways with both players.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure contributed to this report.