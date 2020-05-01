NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans declined to pick up the fifth-year option for wide receiver Corey Davis, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

The fifth-year option would have carried a $15.68 million salary for Davis in 2020.

In three seasons with the Titans, Davis, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, has 142 receptions for 1,867 yards and six touchdowns. He scored two touchdowns during the regular season last year, but neither of them came via passes from starter Ryan Tannehill.

Davis scored a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs, but it came on a pass from Derrick Henry.

Tannehill said on a conference call last week with the local media that he would like to get Davis more opportunities this season.

"I definitely think my chemistry will grow with Corey this year. Such a talented guy," Tannehill said. "Looking forward to building on what we started last year and our rapport, and looking forward to him making some big plays for us because I know he has the talent. I've seen him make the plays. Really excited to see him just keep growing and make those plays in 2020."

Of the 30 players drafted in the top five overall from 2011 to 2016, only eight did not have their fifth-year option exercised by their team, according to ESPN Stats & Info.