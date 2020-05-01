A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the city of Oakland against the Raiders and the NFL over the team's move to Las Vegas.

In the lawsuit, first filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in December 2018, Oakland was seeking damages that resulted from the Raiders' move, including lost revenue and taxpayer money, among other costs. The lawsuit said the NFL was "boycotting Oakland" and violating antitrust laws in allowing the move. The other 31 owners were also named in the suit.

In his decision, Judge Joseph Spero said Oakland's complaints were not eligible for compensation and ordered the case closed. Spero noted that the city failed to improve its case from a July decision that had dismissed the complaint but allowed the city to file an amended complaint.

The suit was not seeking to block the Raiders from moving to Las Vegas, where they are set to open the 2020 season in the new Allegiant Stadium.

Neither the city nor the Raiders nor the NFL has commented on the judge's decision.

Information from ESPN's Paul Gutierrez was used in this report.