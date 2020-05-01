Running back Chris Thompson is signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

He joins an uncertain Jaguars backfield, with sources having told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this month that the team has had trade discussions about Leonard Fournette. The Jaguars have until May 4 to exercise their fifth-year option on him.

Thompson gives the Jaguars another experienced back to help take some of the load off Fournette, who played 83% of the Jaguars' offensive snaps last season and led the team with 76 catches. Ryquell Armstead had 35 carries and 14 catches for the Jaguars as a rookie last season, and Devine Ozigbo and Jeremy McNichols have a combined 13 rushes and three receptions.

Thompson provides quarterback Gardner Minshew with another pass-catching option -- he has 83 catches over the past two seasons, including 42 receptions in 2019. Thompson averaged 9.0 yards per catch last season -- the second-highest mark of his career -- in 11 games as the Redskins' primary third-down back.

He missed five games with a toe injury, continuing a career-long trend of battling injuries.

Thompson, 29, has played in 16 games only once in his seven seasons and hasn't played in more than 11 games since 2016. But he can be a dangerous threat when healthy.

In 2017, Thompson was the Redskins' best offensive player until he broke his leg in the 10th game. That year, he caught 39 passes for 510 yards -- a 13.1-yard average -- and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

Thompson worked on his route running often, even spending time one offseason with the wide receivers. He also learned to be patient, which resulted in big plays in space. He is considered an excellent pass protector despite being only 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds.

But injuries have hampered his career, which was true even in college, when he broke two vertebrae in his back one year and tore his ACL in another. In the NFL, he has dealt with various injuries, including a torn left labrum as a rookie and broken ribs in 2018. He has landed on injured reserve twice.

But Thompson, a fifth-round pick by Washington in 2013, has continued to excel when healthy. He has caught 212 passes for 1,772 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has rushed 250 times for 1,194 yards and five scores.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco and John Keim contributed to this report.